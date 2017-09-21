U of T plans to ban smoking on its campuses

If you’re a university student, you know how awful it can be to leave the library after a seven-hour late-night homework session and walk straight into a faceful of cigarette smoke.

Luckily, some universities are taking action to save you from this experience.

Following a new rule at McMaster University in Hamilton, the University of Toronto is looking to completely ban smoking on its campuses. Currently, the Province of Ontario does not allow smoking within nine metres of any entrance, but that’s not always well-enforced.

However, some say the ban will also be hard to enforce, due to the nature of a downtown campus. While McMaster is more self-contained, U of T is weaved into the fabric of downtown Toronto, and a short walk can take you on and off campus several times.

Still, plans are underway to move the policy through school governance and into policy. A timeline is currently not known, though the start of the next school year wouldn't be unrealistic.

Other college and university campuses have banned smoking as well, including Dalhousie, the University of Winnipeg, and more.

So rejoice, non-smoking students. Soon, you may be able to leave your dusty cubicle at the library and walk out to some much-needed fresh air.