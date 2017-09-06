City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted an hour ago
TTC Subway

Watch out for this TTC subway closure this weekend

After a break last weekend, we're in store for another TTC subway closure. This time a portion of Line 1 will be closed for track work on both Saturday and Sunday.

There will be no subway service between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations on September 9 and 10. All trains on Line 1 will turn back southbound at Lawrence West Station. Shuttle buses will operate between these stations during this closure.

TTC Subway Closure

Subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and St George stations on September 16 and 17 due to signal upgrades.

Lead photo by

Matt Wiebe

