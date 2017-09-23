Toronto might build an underground cable car on the waterfront

In an uncharacteristic show of foresight on behalf of city officials, a predicament has arisen over the 530-metre streetcar tunnel that connects Queens Quay to Union station.

Because of the new East Bayfront streetcar line that's planned for the area, the underground infrastructure will need a serious upgrade, so according to The Toronto Star, city officials are working with the TTC to explore their options.

A tunnel expansion with more 509 Harbourfront streetcars, a pedestrian walkway featuring a moving sidewalk, and what would be Toronto's first ever underground cable car have all been proposed, all of which have potential drawbacks and aren't especially viable.

The need to address the tunnel comes as planners expect a massive influx of people to the area - 470,000 - over the next 25 years. So whatever gets chosen, it'll need to accommodate about 7,000 people an hour.

And while no one is looking to get rid of the tunnel, something will need to be done in order to accommodate the incoming swell of residents and commuters.