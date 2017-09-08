Toronto tattoo shop faces backlash for Hurricane Irma joke

A downtown Toronto tattoo parlour is facing backlash after posting an image of a hurricane as promotional material.

New Tribe Tattoo posted the image earlier today with the caption "Tattoo and piercing walk-ins 12-9pm today. The forecast calls for heavy tats and sharp piercings. Roll on thru." Text on the image states "195 MPH walk-ins 12-9 PM."

The post was deleted around two hours after appearing on the shop's Instagram page, but not before followers lit up the comments section with negative feedback.

The category five storm, which is one of the strongest in recorded history, has been wreaking havoc across the Carribbean. It has left several people dead and many islands completely devastated.

Numerous comments on the now-deleted post called for New Tribe to donate their profits from today to hurricane relief efforts. Others pointed out that numerous lives have been destroyed by the storm, which is currently headed for the Florida coast.

The shop has since issued an apology on their Instagram page.