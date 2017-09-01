Toronto is lining up for gas before prices skyrocket

Drivers across Toronto and surrounding areas were upset to find out that gas prices are expected to skyrocket this weekend, one when many people fill up before heading out of town for Labour Day.

#horseshit 💩 gas is going up 9 cents to 132.9 in #Toronto tonight. That will be a 17 cent increase this week alone. #Opportunistic bastards! pic.twitter.com/AN3yiKbDOg — TOFF (KX-947FM) (@ToffKX947) September 1, 2017

The increase is due in part to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, which resulted in the shutdown of a major pipeline that normally supplies parts of the northern U.S. and Canada leading to a supply crunch.

#mfw gas hits $1.25/L in Toronto and I need to figure out if I can make it to Picton and back this weekend on half a tank. pic.twitter.com/6w2FAmK527 — Connor Leroux 🇨🇦 (@connorcrypsis) September 1, 2017

The prices are projected to hover between $1.329 and $1.339/per litre between today and tomorrow, the highest since 2014, before coming down throughout next week.

When people from Toronto get shook at 113.9 for gas prices 😂😂 — Véronique St-Jean (@verostj11) September 1, 2017

You might see fewer boats on the water this weekend in cottage country, as those suckers cost a ton to fill up as well. But, of course, there are way bigger things to worry about.