Toronto is lining up for gas before prices skyrocket

Drivers across Toronto and surrounding areas were upset to find out that gas prices are expected to skyrocket this weekend, one when many people fill up before heading out of town for Labour Day.

The increase is due in part to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, which resulted in the shutdown of a major pipeline that normally supplies parts of the northern U.S. and Canada leading to a supply crunch.

The prices are projected to hover between $1.329 and $1.339/per litre between today and tomorrow, the highest since 2014, before coming down throughout next week.

You might see fewer boats on the water this weekend in cottage country, as those suckers cost a ton to fill up as well. But, of course, there are way bigger things to worry about.

Rick Barnes

