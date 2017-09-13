Toronto can expect fantastic weather for much of fall

Get ready for a longer-than-normal stretch of sunny skies, boots with skirts, and crisp air that isn't humid but doesn't yet make your face hurt.

The Weather Network just released its long range fall 2017 forecast, and things are looking pretty good (unless you like being uncomfortably cold or something).

"Fantastic fall weather is expected to dominate mid and late September and continue well into October," say meteorologists of our region.

They go on to note that there will be "more than the typical number of warm sunny days and great opportunities for outdoor activities and enjoying the fall foliage."

Nicest stretch of weather all summer, should continue for large parts of ON & QC through the weekend! pic.twitter.com/XCIehTq5Rb — Chris Murphy TWN (@MurphTWN) September 13, 2017



Don't start planning your coat-free Halloween costume just yet, though.

While the forecast states that "extended periods of warm and dry weather are likely" in Toronto over the next couple of months, the total amount of rainfall for fall is expected to be near normal "due to an increase in active weather later in the season."

This means that we could see the sky open up in November, releasing all of the wet weather we didn't get for September and October in a few dreary weeks.

"The Great Lakes region to southern Quebec will see a break from the active pattern that dominated the spring and summer season," explain meteorologists Doug Gillham and Michael Carter.

"Of course, shots of cooler air are still inevitable, and as we head towards November we expect a return to a typical late fall pattern with classic fall storms and a few reminders that winter is just around the corner."