Toronto driver not happy getting cut off by TIFF caravan

We all know Toronto traffic is awful, and with TIFF happening it hasn't exactly gotten better. But it doesn't help if someone parades their caravan through the streets and intentionally blocks traffic.

Well that's what happened to this guy while he was driving west on Adelaide Street yesterday.

The video, which the man claims shows Drake being accompanied by his large entourage, was filmed from his dash cam and includes him arguing with what appears to be a security guard.

In the video, the man challenges the security guard and even records the California plate numbers, threatening to report them.

The video originally appeared on Reddit and has generated a lot of comments and a heated debate over if Drake - the city's golden child - would abuse his star power in such a way.

It's difficult to know if it is actually Drake or not, although he did arrive the same day to the TIFF screening of The Carter Effect accompanied by a large group of people.

Even so, blocking traffic like that would certainly warrant a Driver's Complaint and at the very least is just totally not cool.