Toronto is completely obsessed with the giant Mickey Mouse balloon

The magic of Disney has come to Toronto in the form of a giant Mickey Mouse head hovering above the city just east of downtown.

The hot air balloon was spotted yesterday — or maybe he spotted us? — floating over the parking lot of the old Unilever soap factory in East Harbour near the mouth of the Don River.

The official story is that he's here because of the EDIT Festival, which runs from September 28 to October 8, but maybe there's more to it than that. Maybe he arrived to bless us with his presence, to offer answers in the face of adversity, to help make sense of the world and watch over us.

In any case, the people of this fair city can't get enough of the quirky sight of a giant mouse head smiling down on us. Social media feeds have been flooded with people snapping pics of the mouse in all his oversized glory. Here's a sample of our current obsession with Mickey Mouse.