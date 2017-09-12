Someone just drove backwards on the Gardiner to make an exit

Today in "people who are lucky not to be dead," an unidentified driver was caught driving in reverse on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway.

Video footage uploaded to YouTube on Monday night shows a light-coloured sedan driving backwards, very slowly, into oncoming west-bound traffic near the Harbourfront.

The car can be seen inching slowly in reverse towards the west-bound Spadina Ave. / Lake Shore Blvd. offramp – the exit its driver appears to have missed – stopping and starting as vehicles come up behind it.

It's scary enough to see something like this for a few seconds, but the scene plays out for more than a full minute before the car finally starts moving in the right direction.

Michigan-based lawyer Nicholas Samberg was in Toronto celebrating his birthday with friends when he spotted the car from a Mariner Terrace Airbnb rental.

"It was around 4 a.m. on a Sunday night and we were out on the balcony," he tells me. "It happened on Sept. 4th."

Samberg and his friends were bewildered by what they saw happening on one of Toronto's busiest major highways, despite the fact that it was pretty quiet on the roads.

"We were on the edge of our seats!" he wrote in the caption of the video. "Epic win or epic fail here?"

Lots of angry people in Toronto are seeing fit to answer that question as Samberg's video makes the rounds on Reddit, Facebook and elsewhere online.

"That's legitimately one of the scariest roadcams I've ever seen," reads one comment. "There is something so unsettling about this driver's logic."

"Its ok to reverse on the Gardiner as long as you make eye contact first," joked someone on Reddit.

"Come on man, that's ridiculous," another person chimed in. "You'd have to put your 4-ways on as well!"