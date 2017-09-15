City
Derek Flack
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
33 Norton Avenue

Sold! Toronto semi goes for $200K over asking

City
Derek Flack
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto home sales might have dropped off a cliff in August, but that doesn't mean there isn't wild interest in properties with alluring list prices. Take this Corso Italia semi at 33 Norton Avenue, for instance.

33 norton avenue torontoListed at $595,000, it sparked a flurry of activity, including 130 outside broker showings and 106 prospective buyers through the weekend open house, according to realtor André Kutyan,

33 norton avenue torontoThis ultimately resulted in 11 offers, enough to drive the price up to $805,000. It was always worth more than what it was listed for, but you can see what a sub $600K price tag does in this city — it draws a lot of attention. 

33 norton avenue torontoAs far as it goes, this is a good starter house. There's lots of room for improvement, of course, but the work that's been done to update the original interior means that it doesn't need any immediate renos.

33 norton avenue torontoAt some point, you can bet that this place will get some work in the backyard and basement. The lack of central air is a bit of pain with AC units spread across the house, but the current setup probably does its job just fine.

33 norton avenue torontoThe Essentials
  • Address: 33 Norton Ave.
  • Type: Semi-detached house
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Lot size: 15.92 x 106 feet
  • Realtor: André Kutyan
  • Hit the market at: $595,000
  • Sold for: $805,000
33 norton avenue torontoWhy it sold for what it did

It's a three bedroom, three bathroom semi on a nice street in the heart of Corso Italia. Rewind six months and this place might have gone for a million bucks. 

33 norton avenue torontoWhat it worth it?

Yes. With Toronto condo prices ever rising, this house looks good at $800K, and it's sure to rise in value rapidly should the housing market start to heat up again.

33 norton avenue toronto33 norton avenue toronto33 norton avenue toronto33 norton avenue toronto33 norton avenue toronto33 norton avenue toronto

Lead photo by

33 Norton Avenue

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Sold! Toronto semi goes for $200K over asking

TTC to give public a sneak peek of new subway line

New TTC ads remind people not to be creepy

TTC now putting Presto machines on cutting boards

The 6 most expensive homes for sale in Toronto right now

Condo of the week: 993 Queen Street West

Someone from Toronto just designed the condo of the future

Toronto is now officially a city of millionaires