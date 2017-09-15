Sold! Toronto semi goes for $200K over asking

Toronto home sales might have dropped off a cliff in August, but that doesn't mean there isn't wild interest in properties with alluring list prices. Take this Corso Italia semi at 33 Norton Avenue, for instance.

Listed at $595,000, it sparked a flurry of activity, including 130 outside broker showings and 106 prospective buyers through the weekend open house, according to realtor André Kutyan,

This ultimately resulted in 11 offers, enough to drive the price up to $805,000. It was always worth more than what it was listed for, but you can see what a sub $600K price tag does in this city — it draws a lot of attention.

As far as it goes, this is a good starter house. There's lots of room for improvement, of course, but the work that's been done to update the original interior means that it doesn't need any immediate renos.

At some point, you can bet that this place will get some work in the backyard and basement. The lack of central air is a bit of pain with AC units spread across the house, but the current setup probably does its job just fine.

The Essentials

Address: 33 Norton Ave.

Type: Semi-detached house

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Lot size: 15.92 x 106 feet

Realtor: André Kutyan

Hit the market at: $595,000

Sold for: $805,000

Why it sold for what it did

It's a three bedroom, three bathroom semi on a nice street in the heart of Corso Italia. Rewind six months and this place might have gone for a million bucks.

What it worth it?

Yes. With Toronto condo prices ever rising, this house looks good at $800K, and it's sure to rise in value rapidly should the housing market start to heat up again.