92 three valleys drive

Sold! Mid-century Toronto gem goes for $2 million

Toronto doesn't have much mid-century Modern architecture that remains in its former glory, but if you keep an eye out, you'll spot plenty of signs of its former existence. This house at 92 Three Valleys Dr. in Don Mills is an excellent example of its legacy in the city.

93 Three Valleys DriveWhile the interior has been thoroughly updated, you can still see Modern design sensibilities across the house, from the porte cochere to the sloped ceiling in the living room. The kitchen stools are also a nice nod to the period when the house was built.

93 Three Valleys DriveBeyond the architectural details, this house has a few other noteworthy features that helped it to sell for over $2 million. One of these is the outdoor space. Large lots were one of the main draws of suburban living in the 1950s and 60s, which has been made good use of here.

93 Three Valleys DriveHere you get a large covered terrace, a patio area, and a lawn. That's almost uncanny these days. The Walk Score might be the pits, but for people who are happy to drive everywhere, this might qualify as a dream home.

93 Three Valleys DriveThe Essentials
93 Three Valleys DriveWhy it sold for what it did

Design and space. This home is dramatic enough to feel special but not so over-the-top that it doesn't feel livable. And lots this size cost a pretty penny pretty much everywhere in Toronto.

93 Three Valleys DriveWas it worth it?

I like this one a lot. For someone who cares about architecture and  who doesn't need to commute downtown every day, it's a pretty remarkable find.

Lead photo by

Toronto Real Estate Photographer

