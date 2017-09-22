Sold! Hyper modern Toronto mansion goes for $6.5 million

You won't find many homes in Toronto nicer than 4 Shady Oaks Crescent, a modern masterpiece that sits just off the Bridle Path. While there might be more luxurious pads nearby, the architecture here puts most mega-houses to shame.

The U-shape design essentially creates two wings, which offers plenty of opportunities for seclusion within the home, but also a significant amount of visual interest both inside and out. The central courtyard feels more like something you'd see on a campus than in a backyard.

I'm particularly fond of the massive cathedral ceiling that rises from the living room. It lends a completely airy vibe to both the first and second floors. Given that there's 8,000 square feet of space, I doubt there was much concern about sacrificing floor area on the second level.

There are no less than three living spaces here, ranging form the more formal and dramatic first floor sitting area to the relaxed upstairs lounge. You could have a huge party here without even bothering somebody hanging out on the opposite side of the house.

The long wine cellar might be the most overt sign of luxury here (though the pool would be a close second), but for my money it's the television in the closet off the master bedroom that underscores just how outlandish and unreachable homes like this are for most of us.

The Essentials

Address: 4 Shady Oaks Crescent

Type: Detached house

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 6

Lot size: 100 x 150

Hit the market at: $7,288,000

Sold for: $6,560,000

Why it sold for what it did

It sold for over $700K for under-asking, but that's not entirely surprising with a property like this one. It hit the market in June and was snatched up in September. That's not too bad for a house of this pedigree.

Was it worth it?

Yes. The buyer took advantage of a real estate market that was losing steam right around the time that this house was listed. Given the status conferred by the location and the architectural merits here, this one might even be considered a deal.