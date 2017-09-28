There are a ton of road closures in Toronto this weekend

Road closures will be happening all across Toronto this weekend on account of events like Nuit Blanche and the Prince Harry-approved Invictus Games. On the bright side, at least there's no TTC subway closure this weekend.

Here's what you need to know to get around the city this weekend.

A series of road closures will take place on September 30 through to sunrise on October 1 for Nuit Blanche.

Queen's Park Cres. northbound will be closed between College St. and Charles St. W. starting at 3:30 pm on September 30 until 8:30 a.m. on October 1.

Queen's Park Cres. southbound will be closed between College St. and Bloor St. W. will start at 3:30 pm September 30 until 8:30 a.m. October 1.

Queen St. West will be closed between Yonge St. and University Ave. starting at 6:30 p.m. September 30 until 8 a.m. October 1.

Bay St. will be closed between Dundas St. W. and Richmond St. W. starting at 8 a.m. September 30 until 10 a.m. October 1.

Bay St. will also be closed between Richmond St. W. and Front St. W. starting at 4:30 pm, Saturday, September 30 until 10 am, Sunday October 1.

More information about how to get around during the event is available on the Nuit Blanche website.

Also important to note is that TTC subway service on Lines 1 and 2 will run all night Saturday and free parking will be available at TTC commuter parking lots.

There will be a series of road closures and lane restrictions in the area bounded by University Avenue/Queen's Park Circle in the east, Bloor Street West in the north, St. George Street in the west and Armoury Street in the south on October 1 from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to accommodate this event.

As a result, some TTC routes will detour during these closures, including 5 Avenue Road, 94 Wellesley, 506 Carlton and 300 Bloor-Danforth.

Ontario Firefighters Memorial

Grosvenor St. from Queen's Park Crescent East to Surrey Place will be closed on October 1 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The northbound lanes of Queen's Park/Queen's Park Crescent East, from College Street to Grosvenor Street will be closed from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The east curb lane and sidewalk on Yonge St. will be closed from Queen St. East to the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre, located at 189 Yonge Street, on October 1 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Invictus Games is on until September 30. In order to provide a safe and secure environment for those attending the games, as well as those who live and work in the city, various road closures will be in effect in accordance to the Toronto Police Service's security plan.

Overviews of these measures will be issued each morning and will be available on the Toronto Police Service’s website.