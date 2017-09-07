Toronto will be clogged with road closures this weekend

The weekend is almost here, and it's time to brace ourselves for a ton road closures in Toronto. Streets will be shut down across the city thanks to events like Festival Street and Taste of the Kingsway. There's also a TTC subway closure on Line 1 this weekend to navigate around.

Here's what you need to know to get around the city this weekend.

TIFF's annual Festival Street will run from Thursday, September 7 through Sunday, September 10.

This will result in the full closure of King St. West to traffic between Spadina and University Ave., from 5 a.m. on Thursday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

John St. between King and Wellington will also be closed during the five-day period.

Bloor St. West between Prince Edward Dr. North and Montgomery Rd. will be closed from Friday, September 8 at 12 p.m. to Sunday, September 10 at 11 p.m.

A series of full and partial road closures will also take place in the surrounding area to accommodate the event.

Festival of Praise

The formation of the parade and festival area for this event will require the closure of all northbound lanes of Queen's Park Circle from College St. to Bloor St. on Saturday, September 9 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The dispersal area for the parade will result in the closure of the northbound lanes of Queen's Park Cres. from College St. to Wellesley St. from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Parliament St. between Gerrard and Wellesley and Carlton St. between Parliament and Berkeley will be closed from Saturday, September 9 at 6 a.m. to Sunday, September 10 at 9 p.m. for the festival.

A series of road closures will take place in the area bounded by Davenport Rd. to the north, University Ave./Queen's Park/Avenue Rd. to the west, Dundas St. to the south and Bay St. to the east on Sunday, September 10 from 8 a.m. to noon for these two events.

A series of road closures will take place in the area bounded by St. Clair Ave. West to the north, Christie St. to the west, Davenport Rd. to the south and Russell Hill Rd./Boulton Dr. to the east on Saturday, September 9 from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. for this fundraising event.

In addition to road closures, this weekend will have a TTC subway closure. There will be no subway service between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations on September 9 and 10 due to track work. Shuttle buses will operate between these stations during this closure.