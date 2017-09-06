Rental of the week: 9 Crescentwood Road

Some rental properties around Toronto are alluring possibilities even for those who never imagined shelling out big bucks on monthly rent. Take this perfectly charming lakeside house in Birch Cliff. It's like having a cottage right in the city.

I mean, really, why would need a cottage when your house/apartment backs on to Lake Ontario. The views here are phenomenal — and not just from the backyard. The entire house has been designed to take advantage of the unique location with lots of windows directed south.

The breakfast nook in particular is a special place. It'd be hard to start the day grumpy when taking your first meal here. The living room also features a nice view of the lake, so it's pretty much an integral part of the home.

On a more practical note, this place is big. It would happily accommodate a mid-size family, particularly given the sprawling basement space. It's dubious that anyone saving to buy a home would be willing to fork out the rent for this place, but it would be pretty amazing to live here for a year. Take note ex-pat workers!

Specs

Address: 9 Crescentwood Road

Apartment type: Detached house

Rent: $4,800

Utilities: Unspecified

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: Yes

Laundry? In-suite

Outdoor space? Huge backyard

Pet friendly? Unspecified

Someone who loves the water but who can't afford a down payment for a cottage. An ex-pat worker with a big family might love to spend a year or two in a quaint and bucolic setting like this one.

Move On If

The drawback to this idyllic setting is that it's far from downtown. Birch Cliff is a picturesque neighbourhood, but it's not so hot in terms of transit and walkability.