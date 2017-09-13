Rental of the week: 384 Sunnyside Avenue

Former churches can make for some of the most stunning living spaces around. There's a handful of these adaptive re-use projects around Toronto worthy of gushing over, but it's rare to see units come up in a rental capacity.

That's what makes this listing at 384 Sunnyside Ave. special. With a sun room in one of the church's old towers, it has to be one of the most intriguing conversions of this kind around the city. Anyone who likes exposed wood beams will be taken with this one.

There are some practical issues with the space. Being up near the ceiling means that there's lots of funny angles and not much wall space, but these are more quirky features of a unique space than major drawbacks.

Specs

Address: 384 Sunnyside (The Abbey Lofts)

Apartment type: Condo

Rent: $5,000

Size: 2,100 sq. ft.

Utilities: Unspecified

Air conditioning?

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: Yes (two cars)

Laundry? In-suite

Outdoor space? Balcony

Pet friendly? Unspecified

Good For

Someone looking for a dream apartment/condo space to occupy before moving up to a full house. The rent is obviously steep, but this would be an amazing place to live for a year before starting a family.

Move On If

You're spooked out by old churches. In the wrong light, some of the coolest features here could be construed as creepy.