City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
384 sunnyside avenue toronto

Rental of the week: 384 Sunnyside Avenue

City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Former churches can make for some of the most stunning living spaces around. There's a handful of these adaptive re-use projects around Toronto worthy of gushing over, but it's rare to see units come up in a rental capacity.

384 sunnyside avenue toronto384 sunnyside avenue torontoThat's what makes this listing at 384 Sunnyside Ave. special. With a sun room in one of the church's old towers, it has to be one of the most intriguing conversions of this kind around the city. Anyone who likes exposed wood beams will be taken with this one.

384 sunnyside avenue torontoThere are some practical issues with the space. Being up near the ceiling means that there's lots of funny angles and not much wall space, but these are more quirky features of a unique space than major drawbacks. 

384 sunnyside avenue torontoSpecs
  • Address: 384 Sunnyside (The Abbey Lofts)
  • Apartment type: Condo
  • Rent: $5,000
  • Size: 2,100 sq. ft.
  • Utilities: Unspecified
  • Air conditioning? 
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: Yes (two cars)
  • Laundry? In-suite
  • Outdoor space? Balcony
  • Pet friendly? Unspecified
384 sunnyside avenue torontoGood For

Someone looking for a dream apartment/condo space to occupy before moving up to a full house. The rent is obviously steep, but this would be an amazing place to live for a year before starting a family.

384 sunnyside avenue torontoMove On If

You're spooked out by old churches. In the wrong light, some of the coolest features here could be construed as creepy. 

384 sunnyside avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Matt Vatcher / Padmapper

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Former FedEx lands to become huge condo site in Toronto

Rental of the week: 384 Sunnyside Avenue

Toronto is going to be awash in yellow this fall

Toronto ranked one of the top financial centres in the world

Average cost of a one bedroom rental in Toronto hits $2,000

Toronto university students could get a deal on transit

Toronto can expect fantastic weather for much of fall

There are major subway closures in Toronto this weekend