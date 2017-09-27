Rental of the week: 251 Roxton Road

It's almost startling to think how many luxury apartment rentals there are out there in a city like Toronto. While many would gasp at the idea of spending $5,000 plus on monthly rent, the sheer number of listings means that some of them must be getting snatched up.

So, for those of you looking to lay down some serious cash for an apartment, here's one to have on your radar. This townhouse at 251 Roxton Rd. has just about everything you could want in a slick living space with the exception of a great view.

The elegant interior design comes from Cecconi Simone, which is brought to life by the tasteful furnishings included (a hint that this one is being targeted to the ex-pat crowd). None of the rooms are particularly spacious, but collectively there's plenty of livable space.

The backyard is a real highlight here, not just for the way that the deck opens up out of French doors from the living room, but the sheer size of it, which also includes a generous outdoor dining area at ground level. If you spend this much on your apartment, you better plan to entertain.

Specs

Address: 251 Roxton Rd.

Apartment type: Townhouse

Rent: $5,900

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: Yes

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3.5

Parking: 1

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Backyard and patio

Pet friendly? Not specified

Good For

A family on an extended stay in Toronto. Turn-key luxury awaits those with enough coin for the rent, though you couldn't imagine a roommate scenario here.

Move on If

You need less space. If you have this much to spend but don't need three bedrooms, there are some completely pimped out condos in this price range.