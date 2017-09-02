City
Christina Cheung
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto business closures

11 notable Toronto businesses that closed in August

City
Christina Cheung
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto businesses that closed in August were a mix of long-established neighbourhood favourites and newer entries that just didn't manage to stick. Some may reappear elsewhere in the near future while others will remain as fond blips on the city's continuous cycle of change.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in August.

Abbiocco 

This Italian and French restaurant that took over Frank's Kitchen in Little Italy didn't make it past six months. The space will soon reopen under new ownership as a European bistro called Chez's Restaurant.

B'saha

Yet another spot in Little Italy bit the dust last month, after a year in business. This Moroccan street food and Sunday brunch spot was well liked in the area, and diners were disappointed to discover it had closed without any warning with a "restaurant for sale" sign posted in the window.

Edward's 1290 (Edward Levesque's Kitchen)

After 16 years in business, this Leslieville brunch stalwart served its last plate on Sunday, August 20.

Focal Resto Lounge

Located by a challenging corner of Queen & Bathurst, this place served up Asian fusion appetizers like duck confit poutine with kimchi slaw, salmon taro tacos and Thai risotto meatballs. Sadly, it didn't catch on.

Meli Baklava

Most stalls at the depressingly empty Queen Live Fresh Food Market on Queen West by John St. don't succeed, and this one specializing in baklava was no exception. Apparently it couldn't recover from its mice controversy, and has since changed its name and retreated to Scarborough.

Pam’s Roti Shop

Bloorcourt's beloved Caribbean roti spot closed on Saturday, August 19. The building's owners will soon be opening a Greek pastry and espresso shop called Filosophy in its place, and Pam is actively looking to reopen in a new space nearby.

Pho Ai My

Noted for being cleaner and more design-oriented than its counterparts, this Vietnamese joint on Spadina in Chinatown still couldn't outlast some of the more established pho houses in the area.

Public Park Coffee

Due to "unforeseen circumstances," this tiny, minimalist coffee bar off Adelaide St. W. closed up shop in mid-August after only four short months in business.

Stop, Drop & Roll

This club and music venue above Rancho Relaxo on College by Spadina hosted its last event on Wednesday, August 30, a little less than a year after it opened. It's planning to move to a new space soon.

White Squirrel (Rosedale)

Public Park Coffee wasn't the only coffee shop to close recently. The Rosedale location of White Squirrel that shared a location with Freshii was quietly replaced with Strange Love Coffee's second location.

Lil' Baci (Yonge St.)

The Yonge St. outpost of Lil' Baci quietly closed this month, though the Leslieville location remains in operation.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

11 notable Toronto businesses that closed in August

The cluttered beauty of Toronto streets in the 1960s

Sold! Mid-century Toronto gem goes for $2 million

Bronze frame revealed on beautiful new Eaton Centre sky bridge

Toronto is already freaking out about the air show

Local police troll Toronto's frosh university students

Toronto is lining up for gas before prices skyrocket

5 secret parks for a picnic in Toronto