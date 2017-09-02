11 notable Toronto businesses that closed in August

Toronto businesses that closed in August were a mix of long-established neighbourhood favourites and newer entries that just didn't manage to stick. Some may reappear elsewhere in the near future while others will remain as fond blips on the city's continuous cycle of change.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in August.

This Italian and French restaurant that took over Frank's Kitchen in Little Italy didn't make it past six months. The space will soon reopen under new ownership as a European bistro called Chez's Restaurant.

Yet another spot in Little Italy bit the dust last month, after a year in business. This Moroccan street food and Sunday brunch spot was well liked in the area, and diners were disappointed to discover it had closed without any warning with a "restaurant for sale" sign posted in the window.

After 16 years in business, this Leslieville brunch stalwart served its last plate on Sunday, August 20.

Located by a challenging corner of Queen & Bathurst, this place served up Asian fusion appetizers like duck confit poutine with kimchi slaw, salmon taro tacos and Thai risotto meatballs. Sadly, it didn't catch on.

Most stalls at the depressingly empty Queen Live Fresh Food Market on Queen West by John St. don't succeed, and this one specializing in baklava was no exception. Apparently it couldn't recover from its mice controversy, and has since changed its name and retreated to Scarborough.

Bloorcourt's beloved Caribbean roti spot closed on Saturday, August 19. The building's owners will soon be opening a Greek pastry and espresso shop called Filosophy in its place, and Pam is actively looking to reopen in a new space nearby.

Noted for being cleaner and more design-oriented than its counterparts, this Vietnamese joint on Spadina in Chinatown still couldn't outlast some of the more established pho houses in the area.

Due to "unforeseen circumstances," this tiny, minimalist coffee bar off Adelaide St. W. closed up shop in mid-August after only four short months in business.

This club and music venue above Rancho Relaxo on College by Spadina hosted its last event on Wednesday, August 30, a little less than a year after it opened. It's planning to move to a new space soon.

Public Park Coffee wasn't the only coffee shop to close recently. The Rosedale location of White Squirrel that shared a location with Freshii was quietly replaced with Strange Love Coffee's second location.

The Yonge St. outpost of Lil' Baci quietly closed this month, though the Leslieville location remains in operation.