City
Michael Ott
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
northern lights toronto

Northern Lights could dazzle Toronto area skies this week

City
Michael Ott
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you missed the Northern Lights last week, don't worry. You may have a second chance. Auroras should be visible near Toronto again on Wednesday night.

Earlier this week, a solar flare was released from the sun. Researchers predict a 75 percent chance of a G2-Class geomagnetic storm, which causes the Northern Lights to appear at more southerly latitudes

northern lights ontario

The Northern Lights as seen in Orangeville on September 7,2017. Photo by Dan Sedran.

Those wishing to see the rare phenomenon will have to head out of the city, due to the amount of light pollution reducing visibility. However, last week’s Aurora Borealis were visible as far south as Orangeville, so there may be hope for a shorter trip.

If you want to get in on the Northern Lights so close to Toronto, your best bet is to use a Dark Site Finder. Typically, northwest of the  city is the best direction to travel. There may be a chance of cloud cover, so make sure to check a Clear Sky Chart too.

Lead photo by


Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Scenic train ride offers epic views of fall colours near Toronto

House of the week: 14 Evans Avenue

Someone just drove backwards on the Gardiner to make an exit

Northern Lights could dazzle Toronto area skies this week

Poll shows John Tory would win re-election as mayor

It's going to feel like summer in Toronto this week

10 lost gems of Modern architecture in Toronto

It's about to get cheaper to fly out of the Toronto area