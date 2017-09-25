5 new condos in Toronto with the most stunning views

As Toronto condos get taller and taller, their views tend to get better and better. But even some developments that don't tower 40+ storeys high offer stunning vistas these days thanks to the expansion of condo development onto prime sites outside of the core.

Here are some new condos in Toronto with the most stunning views.

On track to be Toronto's tallest condo tower when it's complete in 2020, the One will offer unparalleled view of the city. Because the retail component will be housed on the bottom half of the development, even those with units on the bottom portion of the condo will already be high enough to have sweeping panoramas of Toronto.

Both the east and west Lighthouse towers in Daniels' City of the Arts development will offer the ideal combination of lake and skyline views. Depending on the unit, you might have a view of both the inner harbour and the CN Tower or eastern section of the city as it spreads out to the Scarborough Bluffs.

This condo will look like a giant at Humber Bay Shores when it's built up to its 53 storey height. Two sides of the building will offer stunning harbour and skyline views, while a third will have a view of the western lakefront. The northwest-facing side won't be quite as money, but it won't be blocked by other condos.

Not every desirable view in this city relies upon proximity to the lake. On the contrary, hovering above our magnificent ravine system is also highly attractive. Such is the case at Auberge on the Park, which is set to rise on the site of the old Inn on the Park, which was built here because of its lush location in the first place.

Sometimes the best views are ensured not by the height of the building, but by its fortuitous location. Zen King West will only reach 32 storeys, but being located right atop the railway lands ensures a direct view across Fort York and onto the skyline. Better still, it should be protected from incursion for the long haul.