City
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
expensive houses toronto

The 6 most expensive homes for sale in Toronto right now

City
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's ultra luxury real estate listings are positively brimming right now. Forgetting about the wildly expensive condos on the market, there's no less than six mansions currently on offer for more than $15 million. These places are the cream of the crop with indoor pools, massive wine cellars, and huge property sizes.

These are the most expensive houses currently on the market in Toronto right now.

68 the bridle path68 The Bridal Path ($35,000,000)

I might have been kind of harsh on Toronto's most expensive house listing when I first came across it, but when you consider that it has 10 bedrooms and 44 parking spaces, plus a pool that converts into a ballroom, it's stand of opulence isn't in question.

10 highland ave

10 Highland Avenue ($22,000,000)

Honestly, name something you would want in a house and this place probably has it. Billiards room, study room, family room, exercise room. It even has a sick-looking underground bar. This two acre plot in the middle of Rosedale has all the rooms you could possibly need.

16 high point ave

16 High Point Road ($19,380,000)

At one point, this house was the most expensive listing in the city, but even though Robert Herjavec's old house has actually increased from its original $18 million price tag, it's been swallowed by the competition. Still, with an indoor pool and spa, massive dining room, large garden and even a pond, it's still a superstar property.

61 the bridle path

61 The Bridle Path ($17,880,000)

It's hard to imagine that no one has snatched up all these multi-million dollar Bridle Path properties, especially this modestly priced dwelling. It's actually the house formally owned by Prince and boasts a ballroom, tennis court, and heated cabana for the cold Canadian winters.

46 forest hill rd

46 Forest Hill Road ($16,800,000)

If castles were still being made in the 21st century, this is how they would look. This one has kind of a Medieval meets ultra-modern urban living vibe, so it's definitely got character (and a wine room, games room, gym, and elevators).

229 dunvegan road

229 Dunvegan Road ($16,000,000)

At first glance this five bedroom Forest Hill home doesn't look as spectacular as its price suggests, but then you realize that the glass thing in front of the house is actually the top of an underground saltwater pool, and it all starts to make sense. 

Lead photo by

10 Highland Ave.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The 6 most expensive homes for sale in Toronto right now

Condo of the week: 993 Queen Street West

Someone from Toronto just designed the condo of the future

Toronto is now officially a city of millionaires

Toronto's newest skyscraper is 50 years old

Get ready for loads of major road closures in Toronto

Fall colours are already starting to show north of Toronto

Metrolinx wants to make driving in the Toronto area obsolete