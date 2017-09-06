City
Fight breaks out on the TTC

Imagine getting dirty water, from a TTC mop bucket, on a subway platform in Scarborough, dumped all over your head.

This can happen, and, as evidenced by the video below, an unfortunate young woman at Lawrence East Station recently fell victim to just this experience.

Toronto's latest high-profile "TTC fight video" is making the rounds online today, inspiring many, many jokes, and also some questions.

It's hard to tell exactly what happened to prompt this interaction, and it's far from clear that it's a laughing matter.

The video was posted to Instagram Tuesday night by a Toronto-based hip-hop artist called Starz. It was subsequently re-posted to several popular Instagram accounts, including @parkdalelife and @subwaycreatures. It's been viewed on the latter account more than 100,000 times in just over an hour.

Whether or not there's any truth to the caption that accompanies the video has yet to be seen, but given how much attention this is starting to get, we might get the back-story in due time.

