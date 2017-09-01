Local police troll Toronto's frosh university students

It's pretty well known that the first few weeks of college or university are a big mess. When novice drinkers consume copious amounts of alcohol, good judgment tends to go out the door.

The York Regional Police know this and have thus issued their annual Frosh Week Expense list for 2017, rounding up the many ways students can earn a criminal record in addition to an academic one. Unlike a recent controversial ad posted in York U washrooms, however, this list is tongue-in-cheek.

Included are activities are climbing onto a crane, tossing a beer onto the field at a Jays game, sliding a lemon glacier under someone's door, and stealing a llama from the zoo.

Damn I am old. I used to check off all the ones I did myself but now I don't even know what half of them mean. — Johnny D (@horsesandbeer) September 1, 2017

If you're wondering what half of those newfangled terms mean, you're not alone. Many of them had people scratching their heads on Twitter.

So if you aren't trying to catch a charge this frosh week, maybe don't flash a Google Maps car.