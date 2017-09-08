City
lcbo cannabis

LCBO will run all of Toronto's new weed stores

Someday we may long for the days when buying weed was just a phone call to a dealer away, knowing they were always available even on holidays.

Earlier today, the Ontario Government announced its plan to enact strict regulation on the sale of weed in the province. It will rely on the LCBO for cannabis distribution and open 150 stand-alone stores across the province.

Folks on social media were quick to respond to the news.

Criticism surrounding the legislation stem from the closure of many independent dispensaries in favour of near-complete government oversight of all-things cannabis.

Many see the new regulations as an unnecessary move in what could otherwise be an opportunity for more businesses, employment, and economic growth.

PM Justin Trudeau has said in the past that the closure of dispensaries and upcoming legislation is meant combat the illegal drug market and prevent children from gaining access to harmful substances.

Lead photo by

LCBO

