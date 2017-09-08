LCBO will run all of Toronto's new weed stores

Someday we may long for the days when buying weed was just a phone call to a dealer away, knowing they were always available even on holidays.

Earlier today, the Ontario Government announced its plan to enact strict regulation on the sale of weed in the province. It will rely on the LCBO for cannabis distribution and open 150 stand-alone stores across the province.

Statement from @LCBO President & CEO George Soleas on Ontario's approach to the federal legalization of cannabis https://t.co/5hP4SwvdML pic.twitter.com/DknVZVKxRK — LCBONEWS (@LCBONEWS) September 8, 2017

Folks on social media were quick to respond to the news.

This is humongous bullshit. What was already an unfair monopoly continues. https://t.co/EBYgK5fmGq — Monster Truck (@Monster_Truck_) September 8, 2017

Criticism surrounding the legislation stem from the closure of many independent dispensaries in favour of near-complete government oversight of all-things cannabis.

If Ontario is already committed to turning LCBOs into pot dispensaries, why not go the full 9 yards and add Taco Bells as well? #cannabisOnt — Delbert Riley Jr. (@DelbertRileyJr) September 8, 2017

Many see the new regulations as an unnecessary move in what could otherwise be an opportunity for more businesses, employment, and economic growth.

PM Justin Trudeau has said in the past that the closure of dispensaries and upcoming legislation is meant combat the illegal drug market and prevent children from gaining access to harmful substances.

I will personally sell weed at up to 20 different locations in Toronto. — 👇 ishmael n daro (@iD4RO) September 8, 2017

It'll be interesting to see how this all plays out when federal legislation to legalize cannabis comes in next summer.