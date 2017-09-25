The iconic Mickey Mouse hot air balloon has arrived in Toronto

Mickey Mouse has come to the 6ix, and he brought a big balloon.

The hotly-anticipated EDIT festival – aka the Expo for Design, Innovation and Technology – kicks off Wednesday at the old Unilever Detergent Factory near Toronto's Port Lands.

Ahead of the 10-day-long festival, Mickey Mouse and his iconic hot air balloon just arrived at the event site to celebrate the winners of an OCAD-wide competition challenging students to envision a sustainable, eco-friendly version of Mickey's home.

"Mickey Mouse home of the future' is a fully functional shipping container home inspired by the most beloved Disney character of all time," reads a release for the event. "Mickey’s new sustainable home will be on-site at EDIT out front of the factory and available for guests to tour."

Mickey's hot air balloon will be inflated today and Tuesday, prior to the expo's opening, so keep an eye out this week – you may just be able to catch a giant mouse floating through your neighbourhood's skies.