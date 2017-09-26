House of the week: 33 Hartfield Crescent

If you like contemporary design and slick backyard pools, you'll swoon over the recently listed house at 33 Hartfield Crescent near the Humber Valley. It's a brand new build with a stunning outdoor space that beckons for a sophisticated pool party.

The interior is meant to be on the minimalist side, but it's a fairly flexible space that's probably best described as sleek. If you like warm wood tones, this won't amaze you, though it wouldn't be too hard to inject a bit of charm with carpets and other decorative elements.

One thing to note about this house is the size of the bedrooms. They're about as spacious as they come in a house of this size. The master bedroom is distinguished by its open closet, which actually makes it appear smaller, though it's a unique design.

Thanks to the new build, the house also features a well-lit basement that greatly adds to the overall living space. If only all basements could feature ceilings this high.

Specs

Address: 33 Hartfield Crt.

Price: $3,358,000

Lot Size: 55 x 150 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 7

Parking: 6

Walk Score: 42

Transit Score: 54

Listing agent: Ana Santos

Listing ID: W3929198

Good For

This place would be ideal for a family with older kids who appreciate the large size of the bedrooms and the ability to invite friends over to lounge by the pool.

Move On If

You don't like to swim. While there's a nice covered patio that opens up off the living room, the rest of the backyard space is taken up by the pool, which won't appeal to all prospective buyers out there.