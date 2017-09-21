House of the week: 29 Blyth Dale Road

The area around Sherwood Park is marked by some of Toronto's nicest homes. The streets that run south from Blythwood Rd. are particularly nice when it comes to residential architecture, as evidenced by this contemporary home found at 29 Blyth Dale Rd.

It doesn't look particularly glamorous from the street, but once inside, the interior shines with open spaces and vertical corridors that cast light from the second floor to the basement. This is a well designed home if there ever was one.

In place of ostentatious luxury, you'll find features that are about livability, like en suites in multiple bedrooms, walk-out balconies, and a basement that feels like a main floor. There is, however, a backyard pool that totally vibes with the over $5 million price tag.

Specs

Address: 29 Blyth Dale Rd.

Price: $5,250,000

Lot Size: 51 x 150 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 47

Transit Score: 68

Good For

Someone who founded a company that just had an IPO. Lawrence Park real estate prices aren't for the faint of heart. A big family would really benefit from the design features here.

Move On If

Transit access matters. The location has lots of upside, but walkability and proximity to the TTC aren't on the list.