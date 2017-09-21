City
29 Blyth Dale Road

House of the week: 29 Blyth Dale Road

The area around Sherwood Park is marked by some of Toronto's nicest homes. The streets that run south from Blythwood Rd. are particularly nice when it comes to residential architecture, as evidenced by this contemporary home found at 29 Blyth Dale Rd

29 Blyth Dale Road TorontoIt doesn't look particularly glamorous from the street, but once inside, the interior shines with open spaces and vertical corridors that cast light from the second floor to the basement. This is a well designed home if there ever was one.

29 Blyth Dale Road TorontoIn place of ostentatious luxury, you'll find features that are about livability, like en suites in multiple bedrooms, walk-out balconies, and a basement that feels like a main floor. There is, however, a backyard pool that totally vibes with the over $5 million price tag. 

29 Blyth Dale Road TorontoSpecs
  • Address: 29 Blyth Dale Rd.
  • Price: $5,250,000
  • Lot Size: 51 x 150 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 4
  • Walk Score: 47
  • Transit Score: 68
  • Listing agent: Barry Cohen
  • Listing ID: C3923624
29 Blyth Dale Road TorontoGood For

Someone who founded a company that just had an IPO. Lawrence Park real estate prices aren't for the faint of heart. A big family would really benefit from the design features here.

29 Blyth Dale Road TorontoMove On If

Transit access matters. The location has lots of upside, but walkability and proximity to the TTC aren't on the list.

29 Blyth Dale Road Toronto29 Blyth Dale Road Toronto29 Blyth Dale Road Toronto29 Blyth Dale Road Toronto29 Blyth Dale Road Toronto29 Blyth Dale Road Toronto29 Blyth Dale Road Toronto29 Blyth Dale Road Toronto29 Blyth Dale Road Toronto29 Blyth Dale Road Toronto29 Blyth Dale Road Toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

