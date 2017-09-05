City
Derek Flack
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
16 alamosa drive

House of the week: 16 Alamosa Drive

City
Derek Flack
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Here's a house for contemporary architecture and design lovers. This newly built home features tons of open space and soaring ceilings, but just enough wood to keep it from feeling too cold and cavernous. 

16 alamosa drive torontoThere's a lot to like about this one, though the highlight might be the subterranean garden around which the lower level is built. Not only does it make the basement feel like a main floor, but it adds a major layer of visual interest to what might otherwise be a boring backyard.

16 alamosa drive torontoOther noteworthy features include the en suites in each bedroom, the multiple fireplaces, and 25 foot ceiling that rises up from the dining room. Put this beautiful home in a neighbourhood like Rosedale, and you'd expect the price tag to push up to the $8 million mark.

16 alamosa drive torontoLocated, as it is, near Leslie and Finch, the list price is about half that, which might just suit someone looking for a quiet sanctuary of contemporary design just fine.

16 alamosa drive torontoSpecs
  • Address: 16 Alamosa Dr.
  • Price: $4,188,000
  • Lot Size: 60.72 x 132.87 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 7
  • Parking: 6
  • Walk Score: 64
  • Transit Score: 64
  • Listing agent: Sharon Soltanian
  • Listing ID: C3910217
16 alamosa drive torontoGood For

Someone with big bucks who wants a brand new home and all the amenities that come with it. It'd be a shame if the future owner of this one wasn't a consummate entertainer.

16 alamosa drive torontoMove On If

The location is too suburban. While this house has been built on sizeable lot, some buyers will value walkability and better access to transit.

16 alamosa drive toronto16 alamosa drive toronto16 alamosa drive toronto16 alamosa drive toronto

16 alamosa drive toronto16 alamosa drive toronto16 alamosa drive toronto16 alamosa drive toronto16 alamosa drive toronto16 alamosa drive toronto16 alamosa drive toronto16 alamosa drive toronto

16 alamosa drive toronto16 alamosa drive toronto16 alamosa drive toronto16 alamosa drive toronto16 alamosa drive toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Realty Tours

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

House of the week: 16 Alamosa Drive

Opening date announced for Toronto's new subway line

Fall might be outrageously beautiful in Toronto this year

Toronto's worst escalator is finally going to be fixed for good

Get ready for major headaches on Toronto streetcar routes

Everyone hated the Toronto airport on the long weekend

The origins of the Labour Day Parade in Toronto

10 things to do each week in Toronto if you're broke