House of the week: 16 Alamosa Drive

Here's a house for contemporary architecture and design lovers. This newly built home features tons of open space and soaring ceilings, but just enough wood to keep it from feeling too cold and cavernous.

There's a lot to like about this one, though the highlight might be the subterranean garden around which the lower level is built. Not only does it make the basement feel like a main floor, but it adds a major layer of visual interest to what might otherwise be a boring backyard.

Other noteworthy features include the en suites in each bedroom, the multiple fireplaces, and 25 foot ceiling that rises up from the dining room. Put this beautiful home in a neighbourhood like Rosedale, and you'd expect the price tag to push up to the $8 million mark.

Located, as it is, near Leslie and Finch, the list price is about half that, which might just suit someone looking for a quiet sanctuary of contemporary design just fine.

Specs

Address: 16 Alamosa Dr.

Price: $4,188,000

Lot Size: 60.72 x 132.87 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 7

Parking: 6

Walk Score: 64

Transit Score: 64

Listing agent: Sharon Soltanian

Listing ID: C3910217

Good For

Someone with big bucks who wants a brand new home and all the amenities that come with it. It'd be a shame if the future owner of this one wasn't a consummate entertainer.

Move On If

The location is too suburban. While this house has been built on sizeable lot, some buyers will value walkability and better access to transit.