The hotel at the Rogers Centre just got a new name

A decade after the SkyDome famously (or infamously, depending on your opinion) was rebranded as the Rogers Centre, its resident hotel is now changing names as well.

The Renaissance Hotel Toronto has announced it will be changing its name to the Toronto Marriott City Centre.

The announcement was made on Twitter earlier this week. The hotel also confirmed that some other changes might be coming, including to the restaurant, but did not offer specifics.

The restaurant isn't going anywhere but we're excited to announce some changes in the works. 🙂 — Toronto Marriott CC (@TOMarriottCC) September 7, 2017

The newly re-branded Toronto Marriott City Centre was one of the most desirable places to stay in the city when the Dome first opened. The novelty has worn off a bit since then, but it's never ceased to be a great place to watch a Jays game.