Everyone hated the Toronto airport on the long weekend

City
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
The headache was real this weekend at Pearson International, as travellers found themselves in the eye of the storm while union workers continue to strike.

Teamsters Local 419 have been on strike since late July but things got heated as more people tried to navigate the airport for the long weekend. There were huge traffic jams trying to enter the airport, long lineups inside, and general pandemonium. 

The strike began after Swissport, the agency that employs more than 700 people at the airport to provide essential functions like ramp duties and cabin cleaning, voted against the union's request for a change in employment contracts, including fair pay and benefits.

The result has been road blockages and flight delays lasting anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours. Until labour negotiations are settled, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority has advised travellers to track their flight status online.

