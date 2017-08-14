City
safe injection toronto

An unsanctioned overdose prevention site opened in Toronto this weekend

Toronto is supposed to get safe injection sites this fall, but a group of harm prevention workers felt that the city could no longer afford to wait before setting up an unsanctioned overdose prevention site this weekend.  

According to the CBC, the Toronto Harm Reduction Alliance realized it had to do something to save lives in response to the spike in opioid-related overdoses in the city.

The overdose prevention tent went up this weekend in Moss Park. It's staffed by registered nurses and outreach workers and is stocked with naloxone kits and safe needle deposits.

Even though the tent is unsanctioned, Toronto police did not try to shut it down.

While the city of Toronto planned to have its safe injection sites open later this year, CTV News reports one might be partially open by the end of this week. 

