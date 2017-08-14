Toronto protests violent white supremacist rally in Virginia

A small group joined together on University Avenue, across from the American Consulate building, early today to protest the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia this past weekend.

Those gathered this morning in response to the violence, racism and bigotry displayed this weekend, chanted phrases such as, "refugees in, racists out," and, "Black lives matter."

A post shared by Joshua Shaw (@thehomunculusinsidejosh) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

Yesterday, as CBC News reports, about 60 people held a vigil outside of the American Consulate building to commemorate 32-year-old Heather Heyer who died after a car plowed through a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville on Saturday.