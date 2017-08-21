Toronto police cars just got a design makeover

After months of debate over how grey is too grey, Toronto Police have revealed their newly-designed signature cop cruisers – and they're not completely grey!

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders unveiled the new look for the force's fleet of Ford Tauruses in a press conference Monday morning, telling reporters that about 550 of the newly-designed cop cars will be on the road within five years.

Torontonians can expect to start seeing the new cruisers around in November of this year.

The cruiser's exterior, designed by students at Ryerson University, doesn't bear any of its predecessor's red white and blue graphics. It's still significantly brighter, however, than the "stealth-grey" cruisers that had Toronto in a tizzy last fall.

The car appears to be somewhat of a hybrid between the city's old red, white and blue design, which has been around since 2006, and the controversial monochrome grey cars rolled out (and then stopped from rolling out) in November of 2016.

New Toronto cop car design. We call it, “Slap a white door on the grey cars we already bought and hope it’s enough.” pic.twitter.com/NSo2h4h7aX — Joshua Hind (@joshuahind) August 21, 2017



A news released issued by TPS on Monday credits the public for helping to determine what the new design would look like.

"A 14-question survey was released to the public and the membership for three weeks," reads the release. "In total, 18,559 responses were received. That’s more than any other survey conducted by the Service."