City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
133 coldstream avenue

Sold! Toronto dream home goes for $8.3 million

City
Derek Flack
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If you've ever wondered what a Toronto palace looks like, 113 Coldstream Ave. in Lawrence Park should give you a pretty good idea. It's big, beautiful, and luxurious enough to suit even the most wealthy among us. 

133 Coldstream AvenueThis mansion looks like it would be just as home on the Bridle Path as it is in Lawrence Park. You can chalk this up to its estate-style design, which features a horseshoe driveway that leads to a columned entrance.

133 Coldstream AvenueAs dramatic as the front of the house is, though, it's the rear side that reveals the extent of the luxuriousness here. In addition to a multi-level terrace, the elegant pool at the heart of the backyard is a stunning focal point to a lavish outdoor space. Please invite me over for a swim!

133 Coldstream AvenueInside, the design is what you might expect given the facade. It's refined but not overly modern. The new owner could, however, go a different route altogether with a new set of furnishes. In any case, the sprawling layout is tempered by the presence of a few smaller rooms and numerous fireplaces to dial up the coziness factor.

133 Coldstream AvenueThe Essentials
133 Coldstream AvenueWhy it sold for what it did

As is often the case with super-luxury homes in Toronto, this one sat on the market for a while (two months), but ultimately sold quite close to the asking price. Given the size and location, there are no surprises here.

133 Coldstream AvenueWas it worth it?

Someone with my salary probably isn't in a position to intelligently answer this question, but when you consider that this is a standout property in one of Toronto's most prestigious neighbourhoods, the price tag just makes sense.

113 Coldstream Avenue113 Coldstream Avenue113 Coldstream Avenue113 Coldstream Avenue113 Coldstream Avenue113 Coldstream Avenue113 Coldstream Avenue113 Coldstream Avenue113 Coldstream Avenue113 Coldstream Avenue113 Coldstream Avenue

Lead photo by

Houssmax

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Study confirms most Canadians don't know how to pronounce Toronto

Sold! Toronto dream home goes for $8.3 million

Toronto residents upset about new bike lanes

A huge chunk of Toronto might soon get heritage protection

Toronto wants to ban graphic anti-abortion images

Condo of the week: 66 Portland Street

Go inside the offices of some of Toronto's top companies

Toronto is getting a new IMAX theatre