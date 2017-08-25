Sold! Toronto dream home goes for $8.3 million

If you've ever wondered what a Toronto palace looks like, 113 Coldstream Ave. in Lawrence Park should give you a pretty good idea. It's big, beautiful, and luxurious enough to suit even the most wealthy among us.

This mansion looks like it would be just as home on the Bridle Path as it is in Lawrence Park. You can chalk this up to its estate-style design, which features a horseshoe driveway that leads to a columned entrance.

As dramatic as the front of the house is, though, it's the rear side that reveals the extent of the luxuriousness here. In addition to a multi-level terrace, the elegant pool at the heart of the backyard is a stunning focal point to a lavish outdoor space. Please invite me over for a swim!

Inside, the design is what you might expect given the facade. It's refined but not overly modern. The new owner could, however, go a different route altogether with a new set of furnishes. In any case, the sprawling layout is tempered by the presence of a few smaller rooms and numerous fireplaces to dial up the coziness factor.

The Essentials

Address: 113 Coldstream Ave.

Type: Detached house

Bedrooms: 5 + 2

Bathrooms: 8

Lot size: 95 x 191.95 feet

Hit the market at: $8.5 million

Time on market: Two months

Sold for: $8.35 million

Realtor: Cathy and Jamie Goldman

Why it sold for what it did

As is often the case with super-luxury homes in Toronto, this one sat on the market for a while (two months), but ultimately sold quite close to the asking price. Given the size and location, there are no surprises here.

Was it worth it?

Someone with my salary probably isn't in a position to intelligently answer this question, but when you consider that this is a standout property in one of Toronto's most prestigious neighbourhoods, the price tag just makes sense.