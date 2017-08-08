Toronto might finally be getting a major casino

Toronto might finally be getting a casino after the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced that the British Columbia based Great Canadian Gaming Corporation and Brookfield Business Partners LP have been awarded the contract to run casinos in the GTA.

The two companies will take over the operation of the OLG Slots at Woodbine, the OLG Slots at Ajax Downs and the Great Blue Heron Casino for the next 22 years.

"We look forward to working closely with Great Canadian. We will bring our capabilities in operations, development and retail... to deliver expanded gaming options and premier entertainment that will enhance the experience of patrons and contribute to the surrounding communities," said Brookfield CEO Cyrus Madon in a news release.

#Ontario & #Toronto gov't are ALL giving the thumbs up to big casino at Woodbine..yet y'all trashed Ford when he was pushing for one #TOpoli pic.twitter.com/fC3wel0q8u — 🇨🇦 Big Will 🇨🇦 (@WillontheRadio) August 8, 2017

The Toronto Sun reports that the two new operators will develop a casino at Woodbine, which is located in Etobicoke.

Earlier this year, Woodbine announced massive redevelopment plans to transform the site into a "city within a city."

It's about time. It's a long drive to Casino Rama from Toronto. — Pierre LeBlanc Jr. (@pierreleblanc77) August 8, 2017

Not everyone's pleased with the possibility of Toronto getting a casino, especially since back in 2013, city council voted against having one downtown.

While the Canadian Gaming Corporation and Brookfield haven't announced their plans yet, opening a fourth GTA casino is not off the table.