City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
road closures Toronto

There's lots of road closures in Toronto this long weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The long weekend is approaching and it's time to brace ourselves for some road closures. Streets will be shut down across Toronto all weekend thanks to events like Fan Expo and the Labour Day Parade. On the bright side, there's no TTC subway closure this weekend.

Here's what you need to know to get around the city by car this weekend.

Fan Expo

Front Street West's south curb lane between John Street and Simcoe Street, Bremner Boulevard's north curb lane between Lower Simcoe Street and the Metro Convention Centre driveway, and Lower Simcoe Street's west curb lane from the InterContinental Hotel driveway to Bremner Boulevard will be closed at the following times:

  • Thursday, August 31 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Buskerfest

Coxwell Avenue's northbound curb lane from Eastern Avenue to Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from Friday, September 1 at 12:01 a.m. to Monday, September 4 at 11:59 p.m. to accommodate this event.

Labour Day Parade

The following downtown streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, September 4 for the parade:

  • University Avenue between Dundas Street West and Richmond Street
  • Queen Street West from west of Bay Street to east of University Avenue
  • Armoury Street from Chestnut Street to University Avenue 
  • Centre Street, from Dundas Street West to Armoury Street
Toronto Fashion Week

Hazelton Avenue will be closed from Yorkville Avenue to Scollard Street on Saturday, September 2 at 12:01 a.m. to Friday, September 8 at 11 p.m.

Yorkville Avenue from Hazelton Avenue to Bellair Street will also be closed on Monday, September 4 at 12:01 a.m. to Friday, September 8 at 11 p.m. for the annual event.

Road Reconstruction

The intersection of York Street and Harbour Street will be closed this weekend for road reconstruction. 

Work continues on the construction of the new traffic ramp from the Gardiner Expressway to Lower Simcoe Street. As part of the project, Harbour Street needs to be reconstructed and widened.

Work begins Friday, September 1 at 9 p.m. and extends to Tuesday, September 5 at 5 a.m., there will be no through-traffic on York Street between Harbour Street and Queens Quay Boulevard.

Lower Simcoe will be reduced to one lane in both directions through Harbour Street during the closure.

Lead photo by

Greg's Southern Ontario

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Small business owners finally catch a break in Toronto

The Toronto real estate bubble might have finally popped

There's lots of road closures in Toronto this long weekend

What's open and closed on Labour Day 2017 in Toronto

Toronto is about to get a ton of brand new buses

City of Toronto takes heat for brutal typo

This is what a $35 million house looks like in Toronto

Rental of the week: 50 Bartlett Avenue