There's lots of road closures in Toronto this long weekend

The long weekend is approaching and it's time to brace ourselves for some road closures. Streets will be shut down across Toronto all weekend thanks to events like Fan Expo and the Labour Day Parade. On the bright side, there's no TTC subway closure this weekend.

Here's what you need to know to get around the city by car this weekend.

Front Street West's south curb lane between John Street and Simcoe Street, Bremner Boulevard's north curb lane between Lower Simcoe Street and the Metro Convention Centre driveway, and Lower Simcoe Street's west curb lane from the InterContinental Hotel driveway to Bremner Boulevard will be closed at the following times:

Thursday, August 31 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Coxwell Avenue's northbound curb lane from Eastern Avenue to Lake Shore Boulevard will be closed from Friday, September 1 at 12:01 a.m. to Monday, September 4 at 11:59 p.m. to accommodate this event.

The following downtown streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, September 4 for the parade:

University Avenue between Dundas Street West and Richmond Street

Queen Street West from west of Bay Street to east of University Avenue

Armoury Street from Chestnut Street to University Avenue

Centre Street, from Dundas Street West to Armoury Street

Hazelton Avenue will be closed from Yorkville Avenue to Scollard Street on Saturday, September 2 at 12:01 a.m. to Friday, September 8 at 11 p.m.

Yorkville Avenue from Hazelton Avenue to Bellair Street will also be closed on Monday, September 4 at 12:01 a.m. to Friday, September 8 at 11 p.m. for the annual event.

The intersection of York Street and Harbour Street will be closed this weekend for road reconstruction.

Work continues on the construction of the new traffic ramp from the Gardiner Expressway to Lower Simcoe Street. As part of the project, Harbour Street needs to be reconstructed and widened.

Work begins Friday, September 1 at 9 p.m. and extends to Tuesday, September 5 at 5 a.m., there will be no through-traffic on York Street between Harbour Street and Queens Quay Boulevard.



Lower Simcoe will be reduced to one lane in both directions through Harbour Street during the closure.