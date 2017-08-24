Major road closures will take place in Toronto this weekend

Road closures will be rolled out across Toronto on Saturday and Sunday thanks to events like the Toronto Tamil Festival, Bloorcourt Arts and Crafts Fair, Leslieville Beerfest and Pedestrian Sunday in Kensington Market.

Here's what you need to know to navigate the city this weekend.

Toronto Tamil Festival

Markham Road between McNicoll Avenue and Passmore Avenue will be closed in both directions from Saturday, August 26 at 12:01 a.m. to Monday, August 28 at 5 a.m.

There's minimal parking in the area and attendees should be aware that cars parked illegally on private property are likely to be tagged and towed.

Use of public transit is encouraged, although 102B, 102C and 102D Markham Road bus service will be diverting in the vicinity of the festival.

Bloorcourt Arts and Crafts Fair

Bloor Street West between Dufferin Street and Montrose Avenue will be closed in both directions on Saturday, August 26 from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. for the fair.

Dovercourt Road and Ossington Avenue will be open to vehicular traffic. The TTC’s 161 Rogers Road bus in both directions will divert via Dupont Street and Ossington Avenue.

Leslieville Beerfest

Dundas Street East between Logan Avenue and Carlaw Avenue will be closed in both directions on Saturday, August 26 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the beer festival.

Pedestrian Sunday

Being the last Sunday of the month, Kensington Market will be closed to vehicular traffic between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. for car free day.

TTC Subway Closures

In addition to road closures, this weekend will have multiple TTC subway closures.

There will be no subway service between St. George and Broadview stations on August 26 due to bridge work on the Prince Edward Viaduct.

There will also be no subway service on Line 3 between McCowan and Kennedy stations on August 27 due to life extension, track, and infrastructure work.

Shuttle buses will operate between these stations during the closures.