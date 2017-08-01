City
retro bowling toronto

Retro Toronto bowling alley is up for grabs

Toronto's retro-style bowling alleys have all but disappeared. The old Shamrock Bowl at 280 Coxwell Ave. has been sitting empty for a number of years now, but it's finally up for lease.

A real estate listing says this 10,000 square foot space is available and yes, all of its bowling alleys seem to be intact. A Goodlife Fitness takes up the other half of the building. 

"Join the movement to the revitalized east end of Toronto. Join the brew-pubs and boutique retail and gain value in the hottest up and coming area of Toronto, " reads the listing.

"Vintage bowling alley ready for office conversion. Affordable opportunity for a creative group with vision."

Just imagine what might end up here. A tech-focused company housed in refurbished bowling alley, up the street from a new craft brewery doesn't sound cliche at all. 

Loozrboy

