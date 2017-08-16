Rental of the week: 51 East Liberty Street

The price of a condo rental in Toronto is sky-high right now, but even given current market trends, $5,000 is a lot to spend on rent. There is, however, plenty of demand for luxury apartments thanks mostly to ex-pat employees who find themselves in our fair city.

This unit in the heart of Liberty Village seems targeted precisely to that demographic. In fact, this place looks a lot like a hotel. It's furnished conservatively, it has amenities like an indoor pool and a stunning view of the skyline.

On the downside, there's not a lot of character here. But, hey, I'm not sure how much that will really matter when you're sipping on a cocktail from your private rooftop terrace.

Specs

Address: 51 East Liberty St. (PH 7)

Apartment type: Condo

Rent: $4,950

Utilities: Included

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Balcony

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Someone in Toronto for a long term work contract who isn't footing the entire bill. Alternately, this place would be good for someone who has recently come into money and is plotting out their big splash in the real estate market.

Move On If

You want to furnish your own apartment. You'd expect fewer IKEA pieces in a place listed at $5K a month.