City
Derek Flack
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
51 east liberty toronto

Rental of the week: 51 East Liberty Street

City
Derek Flack
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The price of a condo rental in Toronto is sky-high right now, but even given current market trends, $5,000 is a lot to spend on rent. There is, however, plenty of demand for luxury apartments thanks mostly to ex-pat employees who find themselves in our fair city.

51 east liberty streetThis unit in the heart of Liberty Village seems targeted precisely to that demographic. In fact, this place looks a lot like a hotel. It's furnished conservatively, it has amenities like an indoor pool and a stunning view of the skyline. 

51 east liberty streetOn the downside, there's not a lot of character here. But, hey, I'm not sure how much that will really matter when you're sipping on a cocktail from your private rooftop terrace. 

51 east liberty streetSpecs
  • Address: 51 East Liberty St. (PH 7)
  • Apartment type: Condo
  • Rent: $4,950
  • Utilities: Included
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Balcony
  • Pet friendly? No
51 east liberty streetGood For

Someone in Toronto for a long term work contract who isn't footing the entire bill. Alternately, this place would be good for someone who has recently come into money and is plotting out their big splash in the real estate market.

51 east liberty streetMove On If

You want to furnish your own apartment. You'd expect fewer IKEA pieces in a place listed at $5K a month.

51 east liberty street51 east liberty street51 east liberty street51 east liberty street51 east liberty street

Lead photo by

Houssmax

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Rental of the week: 51 East Liberty Street

Toronto just got a Harry Potter themed store

Part of Line 2 will be closed this weekend in Toronto

Toronto ranked one of the most livable cities in the world

Part of the CN Tower was on fire this morning

House of the week: 15 Remington Drive

New Toronto condo to double as co-working space

The top 10 places to buy kitchen knives in Toronto