City
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
free sunscreen toronto

Some parks in Toronto now have free sunscreen

If you forget to put on sunscreen while lounging around outside this summer, don't fret - at least if you're hanging around by the water.

That's because the city of Toronto is partnering with the David Cornfield Melanoma Fund and the Douglas Wright Foundation to bring six free sunscreen dispensers to five different parks by lake.

The parks with free sunscreen are Kew Gardens Park, Sherbourne Common (south), Harbour Square Park, HTO Park (east) and Little Norway Park.

The dispensers will be stocked with SPF 30 sunscreen should you need to apply or reapply while on the go. 

If this pilot project goes well, it could be expanded to more parks in the future.

Felix Mo

