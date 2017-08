What's open and closed on Simcoe Day 2017 in Toronto is a bit different than a statutory holiday, so let this list help you plan for the day ahead.

Here's what's open and closed on Simcoe Day in Toronto.

General



Closed

Government offices

Banks

Libraries

Post offices

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.

Food



Closed

Many restaurants tend to favour Mondays as their day off. Calling ahead is recommended.

Open

Grocery stores are open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online for individual store hours.

Drink



Open

Malls



Open

Malls are open citywide, though many will operate on holiday hours. Check online for holiday hours of operation.

Attractions



Open