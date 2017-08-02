9 notable Toronto businesses that closed in July

Toronto businesses that closed in July range from super new (six months old) to beloved, longstanding faves (22 years). Some closures were a shock to loyal regulars while others may not be missed at all.

Here are the most notable Toronto businesses that closed in July.

This well-liked, family-run Mexican joint on the Danforth served up huge portions of enchiladas, burritos, tacos and more. Sadly, it closed without warning and a large "For Lease" sign went up.

A classic Parkdale dive beloved by its regulars, it suffered the typical story of its rent skyrocketing unexpectedly and was forced to close after 22 years in business.

It replaced an infamous Starbucks on West Queen West last year, but this branded cafe, which wasn't a pop-up, didn't last very long itself.

Speaking of cafes that didn't last long, this spot at College & Dufferin barely made it past six months before having to post a "Sorry, we are now closed for good" sign on its window.

Named after the 2014 Wong Kar-wai film, this stylish concept shop and cafe in Summerhill decided to close its physical space after five years in business to focus solely on its online store and creative studio.

Balkan-style meat was a specialty at this Eastern European grill located in the heart of CityPlace. It lasted a little over a year, although its original location in Etobicoke is still open.

Clashes with landlords were the cause for closing this popular place at Gerrard & Logan. No worries though, because its affiliated lunch counter and bar, Kid Chocolate, should be opening nearby soon.

Yet again, problems with the landlord and a significant spike in rent were the reasons behind the shutdown of this Dundas West music venue. Its owners are planning to open a new place elsewhere in the west end soon.

Another DIY music venue and art space bowed out last month, after three years of serving the experimental community and drawing in those who wanted to experience something a little different. We'll miss this quirky little space by College & Spadina. RIP, Music City.