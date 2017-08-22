House of the week: 40 Ellis Park Road

Toronto's home to plenty of pretty streets, of which the steeply sloped Ellis Park Rd. is surely one. Winding alongside High Park, the undulating terrain in the area often makes for stunning outdoor spaces that show off the dramatic landscape.

While many homes have stunning views of the park below, that's not the only way to capitalize on the topography. This house at 40 Ellis Park Rd., for example, has a bowl-like backyard that looks like a secret garden.

The quirky but beautiful outdoor space matches up with the rest of the house, which has loads of character even if the decor is a tad outdated. It doesn't need a renovation, but I'd imagine that a new kitchen would dramatically improve the look of the first floor.

I'm not so sure about the towering column of glass block windows, but I'm sure it casts nice light through home. In any case, a new owner could pluck away at a few updates to give this place some contemporary polish to go along with excellent location.

Specs

Address: 40 Ellis Park Rd.

Price: $1,799,000

Lot Size: 40.14 x 127.75 feet

Bedrooms: 3 + 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 58

Transit Score: 87

Listing agent: Vivian Eyolfson

Listing ID: W3890042

Good For

Someone with a flare for the mystical who likes to spend time out doors. If you've ever wanted to invite someone to a secret garden, this is the house for you.

Move On If

You value walk-ability. If there's a knock against this area, it's the lack of super-close amenities. If you don't mind a little stroll, however, Bloor St. can be reached in just over 10 minutes.