Derek Flack
Posted 4 hours ago
40 ellis park road

House of the week: 40 Ellis Park Road

Toronto's home to plenty of pretty streets, of which the steeply sloped Ellis Park Rd. is surely one. Winding alongside High Park, the undulating terrain in the area often makes for stunning outdoor spaces that show off the dramatic landscape. 

40 Ellis Park RoadWhile many homes have stunning views of the park below, that's not the only way to capitalize on the topography. This house at 40 Ellis Park Rd., for example, has a bowl-like backyard that looks like a secret garden. 

40 Ellis Park RoadThe quirky but beautiful outdoor space matches up with the rest of the house, which has loads of character even if the decor is a tad outdated. It doesn't need a renovation, but I'd imagine that a new kitchen would dramatically improve the look of the first floor. 

40 Ellis Park RoadI'm not so sure about the towering column of glass block windows, but I'm sure it casts nice light through home. In any case, a new owner could pluck away at a few updates to give this place some contemporary polish to go along with excellent location.

40 Ellis Park RoadSpecs

Address: 40 Ellis Park Rd.
Price: $1,799,000
Lot Size: 40.14 x 127.75 feet
Bedrooms: 3 + 2
Bathrooms: 3
Parking: 2
Walk Score: 58
Transit Score: 87
Listing agent: Vivian Eyolfson
Listing ID: W3890042

40 Ellis Park RoadGood For

Someone with a flare for the mystical who likes to spend time out doors. If you've ever wanted to invite someone to a secret garden, this is the house for you.

40 Ellis Park RoadMove On If 

You value walk-ability. If there's a knock against this area, it's the lack of super-close amenities. If you don't mind a little stroll, however, Bloor St. can be reached in just over 10 minutes.

40 Ellis Park Road

