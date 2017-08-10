City
251 Queens Quay West

Condo of the week: 251 Queens Quay West

Waterfront condos don't come with much better views than this corner unit at 251 Queens Quay West, which overlooks HTO Park and the inner harbour. In addition to the sweet vantage point from the balcony, there's also a rooftop pool that faces the CN Tower.

251 queens quay westInside, the condo boasts a number of luxury finishes, like high-end appliances and a spacious master en suite. There's a decidedly early 2000s aesthetic to the whole place thanks mostly to the tile floors and decor.

251 queens quay westI'm not taken by the design, though a prospective buyer could warm the place up considerably with lots of rugs. Despite its waterfront location, the whole South Beach-style is taken a bit too far here. 

251 queens quay westThe big selling point, however, is the location. There are lots of condos with a view of the harbour, but the 270 degree angle enjoyed from this unit's balcony offers a spectacular perch from which to take in all the waterfront action.

251 queens quay westSpecs
  • Address: #801 - 251 Queens Quay West
  • Price: $2,375,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Maintenance Fees: $2,255.25
  • Walk Score: 85
  • Transit Score: 99
  • Listing agent: Ed Timermanis and Keller Williams
  • Listing ID: C3836650
251 queens quay westGood For

Someone who loves the lake. It's pretty much a constant presence here given the ample windows. It'd also help if the buyer was into clean and minimal spaces.

251 queens quay westMove On If 

You hate tile floors outside of the kitchen and washrooms. There's a particular look here that won't appeal to everyone, even if the location does.

251 queens quay west251 queens quay west251 queens quay west251 queens quay west251 queens quay west251 queens quay west

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

BH Tours

Join the conversation

