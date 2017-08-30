Beaches residents are about to get very angry

It's going to be frustrating return to work and school for Beaches residents this year. Starting September 4, Queen Street East and Coxwell Avenue will be completely closed for construction.

Streetcar track and sidewalk maintenance will mean that all traffic will be forced to detour to the nearest major streets; Greenwood to the west, Dundas to the north, Eastern to the south and Kingston to the east. It's going to be a headache, so plan your travels accordingly.

There will also be a long list of TTC diversions to complicate everyone's commute:

501/301 Queen route

Buses will operate on Queen Street between Neville Park Loop and the Queen/River Streets area (diverting both ways around the closed intersection via Eastern Avenue and Woodward Avenue)

Streetcars will operate on Queen Street between Connaught Avenue and Roncesvalles Avenue.

Queen service in the west end of the route will continue to operate with buses between Roncesvalles and Long Branch Loop due to other track work.

502 Downtowner and 503 Kingston routes

Buses will replace streetcars and will divert around the closed intersection both ways via Eastern Avenue and Woodward Avenue

Bus routes

The 22A, 22B and 322 Coxwell routes that operate from Coxwell Station will be diverted a short distance via Dundas Street.

Thankfully the main closure is supposed to wrap up by September 29, but after that, the intersection will remain partially closed until October 13.

Hopefully then you can get back to your carefree commute.