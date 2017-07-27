The 10 worst hotels in Toronto

The worst hotels in Toronto are places to avoid if you're visiting and looking for a decent spot to spend the night. Unlike the best hotels in the city, these places have earned bad reputations for cleanliness, service and safety. Steer clear of these hotels if you need a good night's sleep.

Here are my picks for the worst hotels in Toronto.

It may be centrally located, and only steps away from some of the city's most vibrant neighbourhoods and attractions, but this small College Street hotel has been known for its less than friendly service and cleanliness.

Don't be fooled by this Parkdale hotel's location and new website. There's mysteriously very little information to be found about its affordable rooms, and it's not a clean place to stay. The main critique by many is that this place shouldn't even be able to call itself a hotel.

If you're looking to stay in the far reaches of the city's west side, please avoid this HoJo on the corner of Roncesvalles and Queen. It may tease that it's steps from the water and two cool neighbourhoods, but be warned, the rooms are small and reviews all mention garbage and bugs.

A restored mansion steps away from a major subway stop might seem like an adorable place to stay while in Toronto, but it's a big, run down old house. The staff is said to be friendly, and they often respond to complaints online, just don't spend the night here if you're looking for a true boutique hotel experience.

There is very little that needs to be said about this hotel at Jarvis and Gerrard. The inside is run down, it's not clean and although it does have Wi-Fi and a central location, you won't want to spend more than one night here if you absolutely have to.

This hotel on Dundas Street East is above a strip club. You are getting exactly what you pay (too much) for. Visitors could expect noise and bugs.

Tucked away at Jarvis and Gerrard Streets is this hotel where a one night stay starts at $127. There are rooms in the basement, there are boarded up windows, cleaning service isn't regular and parking isn't included.

This hotel could better be described as a dorm. Though it's said to be cleaner than most and includes and in-room kitchenette, it's a very basic space that has an abandoned hospice vibe.

A corner spot at Dundas Street East and Ontario Street means you're in the middle of a lot of action. There are 25 rooms in this hotel that have all been described as tiny, the cleanliness is questionable and the neighbourhood is not a good place for tourists at night.

A "renovated" mansion with an attached bar on the ground level might sound fun at first, but the miniature rooms, dated amenities (including a rickety elevator) and shoddy service, barely make the handy location of this hotel (it's steps away from Sherbourne station) worth your money.