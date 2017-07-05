You can rent a Wes Anderson-themed house near Toronto

There are some pretty quick and cost-efficient ways to get out of the city this summer, but only one getaway will make you feel like you're living in a Wes Anderson movie.

Thanks to this Airbnb in Prince Edward County, you can easily make all your colourful, kitschy dreams come true.

The so-called Mr. Anderson's House is located in Picton, Ontario and it lets you live like you're a Tenenbaum.

This rental is a love letter to the movie director and each room features decor based on one of his films. You can even enjoy it with a group because it sleeps four people in two beds.

While some rooms are more subtle than others, there's a Darjeeling Limited tea room, a Camp Ivanhoe Moonrise Kingdom bedroom as well as Margot's bedroom from The Royal Tenenbaums.

Prices start at $249 a night and the house is minutes from the Picton's main street.