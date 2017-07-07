There are road closures happening across Toronto this weekend

Road closures will be rolled out across Toronto all weekend long thanks to annual events like Taste of Lawrence and Salsa on St. Clair. In addition to these popular street festivals, Toronto's stunning new pedestrian bridge will finally be installed.

Here's what you need to know to navigate the city this weekend.

Taste of Lawrence

Lawrence Avenue between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road will be closed on Friday, July 7 at 10 a.m. to Monday, July 10 at 2 a.m.

The TTC’s 54/354 Lawrence East buses will divert in both directions via Warden Avenue, Bertrand Avenue and Birchmount Road.

Salsa on St. Clair

St. Clair Avenue between Winona Drive and Christie Street will be closed from Saturday, July 8 at 8 a.m. to Sunday, July 9 at 11 p.m.

Additional service will be added to the TTC’s 126 Christie bus route and the 512 St Clair streetcar will be replaced by buses with a diversion in both directions via Oakwood Avenue, Davenport Road and Christie Street.

Fusion of Taste

Islington Avenue between Albion Road and Wardlaw Crescent will be closed from Sunday, July 9 at 6 a.m. to Monday, July 10 at 1 a.m.

Buses on the 37 Islington route will divert via Albion Road, Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue during this road closure.

Queen Street West

Queen Street between Yonge Street‎ and Bay Street will be closed from 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 7 until 5 a.m. to Monday, July 10 for the installation of a new pedestrian bridge at the Hudson Bay Company building. There will also be no access to James Street during this period.

TTC Subway Closure

There's also another major subway closure this weekend in Toronto, this time on the east side of Line 1 between Bloor and Lawrence stations. TTC staff will undertake track work during the suspension of service.

Southbound trains on Line 1 will turn back at Lawrence Station and northbound trains will turn back at Bloor Station. Shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closure, and all stations will remain open for the sale of fares and boarding of surface routes.