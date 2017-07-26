There's a major subway closure in Toronto this weekend

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure. This time a portion of Line 1 will be closed for signal upgrades on both Saturday and Sunday.

There will be no subway service between Sheppard West and St George stations on July 29 and 30 due to signal upgrades. All trains on Line 1 will turn back southbound at St George Station.

Due to traffic impacts from numerous on-street construction activities, shuttle buses will operate between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations during this closure.

Customers are encouraged to use existing east-west bus/streetcar routes to the Yonge portion of Line 1 or north-south bus routes to Line 2. Additional service is being added to these routes during the subway closure.

Customers travelling on Line 2 who wish to travel northbound should transfer at Yonge-Bloor Station. There's no shuttle bus service from St George Station.

To provide better bus service, parking will be restricted on Bathurst Street between Bloor Street and Barton Avenue and extra subways will be added for those attending the numerous events around Toronto on the weekend.

Subway service will resume on Monday morning. The next scheduled closure will eliminate weekend service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and St George stations on August 12 and 13.