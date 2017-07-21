City
Amy Grief
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto zoo cubs

Toronto Zoo's clouded leopard cubs are reaching peak cuteness

The Toronto Zoo might be open for business, but don't go looking for its two clouded leopard cubs because they're still living in the new Wildlife Health Centre’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Thankfully, the Zoo's been keeping folks updated about the cubs that were born on May 13. According to a post on the Zoo's Facebook page, the cubs are doing well and their personalities are starting to develop.

toronto zoo cub

Photo via The Toronto Zoo.

"One cub is slightly darker in colour, and is more energetic and 'sassy,' always taking the bottle very quickly when offered. The second cub is slightly lighter in colour, and although also energetic, is not as bold as its sibling," reads the post.

toronto zoo cubPhoto via The Toronto Zoo.

"Both cubs vocalize in a bird-like ‘chirping’ sound and love to leap, run, explore and climb anything and everything they can find. Wrestling with each other is another favourite thing for these siblings to do."

toronto zoo cub

Photo via The Toronto Zoo.

When the Zoo announced the arrival of the new clouded leopards, it also welcomed cheetah cubs into the world. 

